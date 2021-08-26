The Game comes to Lizzo’s defense after body-shaming comments (video)

The Game is the latest rapper to come to Lizzo’s defense after the singer shared an Instagram post of her crying after being hit with racial and body-shaming comments on her social media accounts. T.I. blasted her haters this week and the “Hate It Or Love It” MC followed suit and even discussed the pressures of having people judge you when you’re in the spotlight.

“Like the s— y’all doin’ to Lizzo. Got her cryin’ on the internet and doing all that. Motherf——–s like…y’all fans, man. Y’all fans. Stay fans. Stay in y’all place, man. If somebody was on you’re [sic] a– every mother——g day judging your mother—–g life, what would that look like? … Is you too old? Is you too young? What the f— is wrong with you? Y’all got too much mother—–g time to be worried about other mother——-s lives. Who died and made y’all n—as important?” the West Coast rapper said.

The Game also called out the haters and stated that a lot of them had miserable lives and just drown in negativity. Never one to hold his tongue, The Game also dared them to show their personal lives.

“You broke, unhappy mothaf——s on the internet always in celebrities comments making judgements like yo terrible a– life poppin or sumn….. post the inside of your house, let’s see your car, smile in the camera n let the world see yo mouth lol… stop online bullying people like @lizzobeeating & anybody else & just be the fan yo hating a—- really is… haters be more a fan than the regular REAL FANS. This is why kids around the world commit suicide etc. … the pressure of the internet,” he wrote in the post.

“If people are doing what makes them happy, let em…. No human is any other humans judge. Take yo unhappy a— to a mirror & address all this deep rooted hatred you’re harboring that’s really about YOU & your hate for your own self & life. Allow people to LIVE & BE AT PEACE…. And as far as my personal haters. F— you [middle finger emoji] “I ain’t going nowhere so you can get to know me” told y’all that 17 years ago #HateItOrLoveIt [goat emoji] Talk !!!” The Game wrote.

Check out his video defending Lizzo below.