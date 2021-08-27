Instagram set to retire swipe-up links as of Aug. 30

Instagram has announced that they’re set to retire their swipe-up feature. Long sought after by users since its inception, the feature allowed for links to be included directly in Instagram stories, but there was just one catch: you had to have at least 10,000 followers. Those who have yet to reach that milestone might not have to direct their followers to “click the link in bio” much longer.

To replace the swipe-up, Instagram has decided to include link stickers. Users will be able to tap these and get taken straight to an external website. Users will also be given more creative control as they will be able to design and personalize the look of the stickers, which wasn’t the case with the swipe-up feature because it had a set design. This change also makes it possible for users to react and reply directly to stories that include the link sticker.

The update is part of the testing that Instagram started back in June as they began rolling out testing for users even if they didn’t have access to the swipe-up feature. As they roll out the feature through Aug. 30, the first to get it will be the same users who had the swipe-up link. If all goes well, smaller accounts may eventually have access.

Instagram says the update will “help us determine whether it’s the right decision before expanding access to more people.” This would be great for small businesses and creators who haven’t been able to make it to 10,000 followers just yet, so fingers crossed that they do eventually roll it out to everyone.