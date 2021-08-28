H.E.R. to make acting debut in ‘The Color Purple’ remake

R&B singer H.E.R. will be making her Hollywood entrance real soon as the “Best Part” hitmaker just landed her first acting role and will play Squeak in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Broadway’s “The Color Purple.” H.E.R. scored the role of Squeak, who goes from a juke joint waitress to an aspiring singer in the musical. The role was played by Rae Dawn Chong in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated 1985 original which was based off Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel.

H.E.R. has already made her mark in Hollywood on the musical side as she won her first Oscar in April. She took home the best original song trophy for her song “Fight For You,” from Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah. The Vallejo, California songbird has earned four Grammy’s as well since first making waves in 2017.

Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in Spielberg’s The Color Purple, is producing the movie under her Harpo Films banner. Spielberg also returns to produce for his Amblin Entertainment according to The Hollywood Reporter. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom produced the Broadway musical, are also producers. Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs are executive producers as well.

The film will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyonce’s Black Is King. Corey Hawkins, who played Dr. Dre in the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, has joined the cast as well and will play Harpo.

“The Color Purple” is set to be released on December 20, 2023 through Warner Bros. The movie is scheduled to begin shooting next spring in Savannah, Atlanta and its surrounding areas. H.E.R. will also be hitting the road this fall with newcomer Tone Stith headlining her Back of My Mind Tour. Check out the dates below.