Master P and Romeo Miller dropping new suspense thriller film ‘#Uknown’ (video)

Master P knows no limits and continues to make his presence felt on the Hollywood movie scene. The independent king will be starring in the upcoming psychological suspense thriller #Unknown which will be released on Amazon Prime on October 1. The film is being produced by Master P and his son Romeo Miller is the executive producer of the project. #Unknown is directed by LazRael Lison and the three previously worked together on the 2021 film Never and Again which Lison directed.

“It was great collaborating with LazRael on a second film. We are excited to bring fans a suspense thriller this time, with even more movies to come in the near future!,” Master P explained in a statement to Yahoo!

“The movie name is #Unknown it’s a murder mystery and my character is the mayor. #Unknown the movie release date is October 1st. This is only one of many to come! Directed by @lazrael_lison and executive produced @romeomiller It’s a suspense thriller #Godisgood Movies…movies…movies,” Master P further commented about the film on Instagram.

#Unknown also stars Hal Ozsan, Denise Boutte, Gary McDonald, Morgan Peter Brown and Ray Stoney and the film’s synopsis states that the murder mystery revolves around a serial killer.

“Years after a series of random murders took place in 2017, book author Michael Lane (played by Hal Ozsan) suddenly begins receiving haunting calls from the unknown. Instead of focusing on the encore to his successful debut book, he becomes obsessed with this mystery and spirals out of control as he unravels each victim caught in the web of a sadistic killer,” the film’s synopsis states.

Lison also hit up IG to announce the film’s upcoming release.

“All I can say is @masterp @mrgetmo @romeomiller @tracy_asahdigital, together we doing it again!!! I’m so excited about this one!!! This is our second film together 💪🏾 #UNKNOWN Releases #October #1st 2021 ❤️‍🔥🧡 Poster by @donisdope,” he added.

Peep the #Unknown trailer below.