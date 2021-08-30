For the BMW enthusiast, you may have noticed the revamping of the front grille for many models. Love it or hate it, the new front grille is drawing attention to the car. BMW’s 2021 4-series, M440i xDrive Coupe is one of the cars causing quite a stir with a new front grille.

Setting aside the new grille design, BMW has managed to design and provide another ultimate driving experience with the new M440i xDrive Coupe. Make no mistake about it, this is a fast and fun car to drive. (Just make sure you watch out for potholes). Driving the M-badge model is everything you would expect with a luxury coupe. On the open road, at cruising speed of 80 MPG, you experience a smooth ride. Rolling out test-drove the M Series which included the optional Adaptive M suspension($ 700). Seating for two is excellent for day-to-day driving as well as long-distance road trips.

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe offers new exterior colors and seat surfaces and safety features such as Lane Departure Warning with optimized functionality. Other optional features that make this car ideal is the Executive Package; heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, Icon Adaptive LED with Laserlight, Head-Up display, Live Cockpit Pro Navigation, and Gesture control ($3,700).

BMW truly lives up to their mantra of being “the ultimate driving machine.” The 2021 M440i XDrive Coupe is no exception. This car is truly the ultimate fun car to drive. The suggested manufacturer’s retail price starts at $58,500. With all features, it tops out at $71,870.