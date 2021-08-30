 Skip to content

BMW’s 2021 M440i XDrive Coupe is the ultimate fun car to drive

August 30, 2021   |  

Tigner

Tigner

View Author Posts

2021 M44i M series (Photo courtesy of BMW USA)

For the BMW enthusiast, you may have noticed the revamping of the front grille for many models. Love it or hate it, the new front grille is drawing attention to the car. BMW’s 2021 4-series, M440i xDrive Coupe is one of the cars causing quite a stir with a new front grille.


Setting aside the new grille design, BMW has managed to design and provide another ultimate driving experience with the new M440i xDrive Coupe. Make no mistake about it, this is a fast and fun car to drive. (Just make sure you watch out for potholes). Driving the M-badge model is everything you would expect with a luxury coupe. On the open road, at cruising speed of 80 MPG, you experience a smooth ride. Rolling out test-drove the M Series which included the optional Adaptive M suspension($ 700). Seating for two is excellent for day-to-day driving as well as long-distance road trips.

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe offers new exterior colors and seat surfaces and safety features such as Lane Departure Warning with optimized functionality. Other optional features that make this car ideal is the Executive Package; heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, Icon Adaptive LED with Laserlight, Head-Up display, Live Cockpit Pro Navigation, and Gesture control ($3,700).


BMW truly lives up to their mantra of being “the ultimate driving machine.” The 2021 M440i XDrive Coupe is no exception. This car is truly the ultimate fun car to drive. The suggested manufacturer’s retail price starts at $58,500. With all features, it tops out at $71,870.

 

 

Posted in

The newly redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresher and bolder

By Tigner

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is in a lane of its own: 7 must-have features

By Porsha Monique

Hyundai’s 2021 Venue SEL is a spunky subcompact full of value

By Tigner

BMW’s 2021 X5 xDrive45e is a powerful hybrid with quickness and luxury

By Tigner

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4XE offers new technology

By Tigner

The sophisticated 2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited is made just for you

By Tigner

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.