Chicago Health Department and Chosen Few DJs choose to boost community vaccines

August 30, 2021   |  

Munson Steed

Munson Steed

Photo credit: Munson Steed for rolling out

The Chicago Health Department created a phenomenal event for all vaccinated civilians, which included VIP access to the annual Chosen Few DJ celebration at Kennedy King College. The unvaccinated were also encouraged to get the shot for an opportunity to take in some breathtaking art displays by local artists who dubbed their efforts — “VAX – CHI – NATION.”


The artists took it upon themselves to communicate their concerns while executing an acute vision for community safety during these precarious times. Addressing the collective concerns of citizens who’ve taken a stand against the virus was a giant step forward and a beautiful look for the city.

Check out the artwork in the gallery below and please share with your network.


