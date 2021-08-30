Drake confirms new album release date with questionable cover art (pics)

In an Instagram post this morning, Drake confirmed that his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy will be released Friday, Sep. 3.

His sixth studio album was originally set to release back in Jan. of this year but was delayed as he had to recover from surgery following a leg injury. The Canadian-superstar’s announcement comes just one day after Kanye West released his tenth studio album Donda, leaving fans of both assuming that Drake was intentionally waiting to drop his album until West released his.

It was just a little over a week ago that Drake rekindled his feud with West using his guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” to rap, “Ye ain’t changin’ sh– for me, it’s set in stone.”

Tensions have been high since then as West responded by posting a screenshot of his conversation in a group chat with other rappers. Among them was another one of Drake’s rivals, Pusha-T. West accompanied the now-deleted screenshot with a caption saying, “I live for this. I’ve been f—ed with by nerd a– jock n—-s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Certified Lover Boy was first announced on Aug. 2020 with Drake’s collaboration with Lil Durk on “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Even with the album’s delay, Drake still gave fans something to hold them over with the release of his three-track EP Scary Hours 2 with features from Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

Tidal’s Chief Content Officer Elliott Wilson has also confirmed that the graphic used in Drake’s Instagram post is the official cover art of the album and fans aren’t really feeling it:

if this is the cover i am not listening 😭 — brandon 🙂 (@brndxq) August 30, 2021

One of the worst cover arts ever is he on CRACK COCAINE?????? — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) August 30, 2021