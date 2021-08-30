Kanye West slams label for releasing ‘Donda’ without his consent

Much like how the Kanye West album was finalized, the highly ballyhooed Donda was released under a shroud of confusion, contention and prickly feelings.

First and foremost, Yeezy exemplified righteous indignation when his record label, Universal, decided to release the long-awaited project on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, without his consent, according to the rapper.

Ye, 44, deleted the post and then put it back up for his eight million Instagram followers.

He also conveyed anger that a few songs did not make the final cut on the album that was electronically shipped to streaming services. The most prominent of these is “Jail 2.”

Kanye revealed through posted text messages, which has also been deleted, that DaBaby’s feature on “Jail 2” wasn’t cleared and contributed to delaying the album’s release. Yeezy initially played a version of the song with Jay-Z on it during his Atlanta listening party. However, fans were confused when Yeezy played a version with DaBaby at the Chicago event.

Further confusion popped off when the album dropped but the song’s version with DaBaby was not available for streaming. However, the song appeared later on Sunday.

TMZ screen-captured the convo that Ye and DaBaby had.

Yeezy’s 10th album, Donda, was originally scheduled for a July 23 release under G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam after the first listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But it was pushed back until Aug. 6, which coincided with his second stadium listening party, again in the ATL.

When the album was delayed a third time, Kanye gave no further updates but hosted another listening party at Soldier Field in his Chicago hometown on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Now that the album has been dropped by Universal, Kanye is hot about it.