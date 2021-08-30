Lizzo dissed by Madonna fans for calling Janet Jackson ‘Queen of Pop’

Lizzo inadvertently incited an internet riot when she dubbed Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop” instead of Madonna.

To commemorate Michael Jackson’s birthday on Aug. 29, the Detroit-born singer paid homage to the architect of the bestselling album of all time, Thriller. It was who Lizzo decided to list as MJ’s counterpart that caused a Twitter tizzy.

King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, MJ’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sister, Janet Jackson, quietly posted this simple and touching remembrance of her legendary brother on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

Many fans invaded Lizzo’s Twitter space to let her know unequivocally who they think is the real musical queen.

Michael & Madonna: King and Queen of Pop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/trpLezVXUF — Gri (@Knxowing) August 29, 2021

i love u lizzo but…. madonna is the queen of pop and… bieber the prince? omg pls lizzo?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7A5xJUJPhS — cat (@1996xblues) August 29, 2021

Lizzo felt the backlash as she posted this follow-up to her original tweet.

👀👀👀👀 Ruhroh pic.twitter.com/fenSjKjyqK — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

Lizzo remained mostly unbothered, however, as she stuck to her choice to keep the Jackson siblings on the royal throne.

As for the rest of Lizzo’s list, she listed Britney Spears as the “Pop Princess,” Justin Bieber as the “Prince of Pop,” and Rihanna as “The Pop Princess.” Lizzo gave Beyoncé the distinguished title of the “Queen of Music.”

Lizzo handed out honorable mentions as well, listing Usher as the R&B King, Aretha Franklin as the Queen of Soul, Mariah Carey as the R&B Queen, Tina Turner for Rock and Roll and Mary J. Blige as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul.