 Skip to content

Lizzo dissed by Madonna fans for calling Janet Jackson ‘Queen of Pop’

August 30, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Madonna (Image source: Instagram – @madonna)

Lizzo inadvertently incited an internet riot when she dubbed Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop” instead of Madonna.


To commemorate Michael Jackson’s birthday on Aug. 29, the Detroit-born singer paid homage to the architect of the bestselling album of all time, Thriller. It was who Lizzo decided to list as MJ’s counterpart that caused a Twitter tizzy.

Meanwhile, MJ’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sister, Janet Jackson, quietly posted this simple and touching remembrance of her legendary brother on what would have been his 62nd birthday.


Many fans invaded Lizzo’s Twitter space to let her know unequivocally who they think is the real musical queen.

Lizzo felt the backlash as she posted this follow-up to her original tweet.

Lizzo remained mostly unbothered, however, as she stuck to her choice to keep the Jackson siblings on the royal throne.

As for the rest of Lizzo’s list, she listed Britney Spears as the “Pop Princess,” Justin Bieber as the “Prince of Pop,” and Rihanna as “The Pop Princess.” Lizzo gave Beyoncé the distinguished title of the “Queen of Music.”

Lizzo handed out honorable mentions as well, listing Usher as the R&B King, Aretha Franklin as the Queen of Soul, Mariah Carey as the R&B Queen, Tina Turner for Rock and Roll and Mary J. Blige as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul.

Posted in

Kanye West slams label for releasing ‘Donda’ without his consent

By Terry Shropshire

Kanye West’s childhood home allegedly vandalized by Drake fans (photo)

By Terry Shropshire

Finally: Kanye West releases ‘Donda’ album

By Terry Shropshire

Master P and Romeo Miller dropping new suspense thriller film ‘#Uknown’ (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

OutKast drops new video to commemorate 25th anniversary of ‘ATLiens’ release

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Kanye West scorches Soldier Field at ‘Donda’ listening party in Chicago

By Eddy "Precise" Lamarre

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.