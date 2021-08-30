Rap music is distracting Cam Newton, says former NFL quarterback

As eccentric NFL star Cam Newton remains locked in a close fight for the starting quarterback position for the New England Patriots, a prominent detractor is throwing shade at him.

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak told 98.5 FM “The Sports Hub” that believes playing rap music during practice is distracting to Cam Newton.

Zolak, who was employed by the Pats from 1992 to 1998, made the assertion that Newton’s preparation is negatively impacted from a concentration and preparation standpoint by hip-hop music.

“I’d turn off the rap music, first of all,” Zolak, 53, said. “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw, he’s dancing.”

Taking it further, Zolak added: “He makes a throw and then — the music’s still cranking here, I know you can hear [it[ faintly in the background here.”

Newton, a former national champion and Heisman trophy winner at Auburn, reached the pinnacle of the NFL when he won the regular season MVP and took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Zolak then negatively compared Newton to the QB he is in competition with, Mac Jones. Zolak said Jones is only there in the preseason practices “to work.”

“Like, he’s here to work. And everything is attention to detail,” Zolak added.