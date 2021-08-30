 Skip to content

Rap music is distracting Cam Newton, says former NFL quarterback

August 30, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up in a game against the Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

As eccentric NFL star Cam Newton remains locked in a close fight for the starting quarterback position for the New England Patriots, a prominent detractor is throwing shade at him.


Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak told 98.5 FM “The Sports Hub” that believes playing rap music during practice is distracting to Cam Newton.

Zolak, who was employed by the Pats from 1992 to 1998, made the assertion that Newton’s preparation is negatively impacted from a concentration and preparation standpoint by hip-hop music. 


“I’d turn off the rap music, first of all,” Zolak, 53, said. “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw, he’s dancing.”

Taking it further, Zolak added: “He makes a throw and then — the music’s still cranking here, I know you can hear [it[ faintly in the background here.”

Newton, a former national champion and Heisman trophy winner at Auburn, reached the pinnacle of the NFL when he won the regular season MVP and took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Zolak then negatively compared Newton to the QB he is in competition with, Mac Jones. Zolak said Jones is only there in the preseason practices “to work.”

“Like, he’s here to work. And everything is attention to detail,” Zolak added. 

Posted in

LeBron sings happy birthday to wife; Adele, Chris Paul, others attend (videos)

By Terry Shropshire

Shaquille O’Neal reveals why he turned down $40 million Reebok deal

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Naomi Osaka and Tom Brady team up for NFT collection

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Sha'Carri Richardson - Suspension agency now facing congressional investigation

Sha’Carri Richardson slams Allyson Felix despite her support

By Terry Shropshire

Rachel Nichols removed from all ESPN programing after Maria Taylor comments

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul sued by another NBA player

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.