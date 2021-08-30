Rashad Richey Receives Presidential White House Award

National television host and radio personality Rashad Richey has been honored with the prestigious White House Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his work with gang-effected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy. Many know Richey from The Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380-WAOK in Atlanta, GA or his daily TV program on the TYT Network, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey ’. It’s what Richey does off-air that landed him a White House honor from the Biden/Harris Administration.

“While I’m thankful for this honor, I don’t wake up and do the work of social justice for awards, but grateful that the work is being recognized. I accept this honor from the White House on behalf of historically marginalized communities across this nation. The work continues. And while I’m appreciative of this distinction, I will keep holding all in authority accountable to a policy agenda for the progression and upliftment of disenfranchised communities”, said Richey.

Richey, who overcame gang-life and foster homes as a teenager, is a well-respected policy expert and advocate for social justice. Not only does he provide exacting political analysis for various media platforms, including The Young Turks Network, CBS News Atlanta, News & Talk 1380-WAOK, V-103 FM and others, he also works directly with at-risk youth through The Rashad Richey Foundation. This work includes mentoring, cultural exposure trips, seminars and scholarships. Richey’s successful work as a gang-deprogrammer has been noted by many youth experts across America.

President Joe Biden wrote in a letter penned to the honorees, “By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face – solutions that we need now more than ever… On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”

Richey is also a university professor and holds several advance degrees including an MBA from Beulah Heights University and completed doctoral studies from Clark Atlanta University. Rashad is now completing his law degree at Birmingham School of Law.

FULL REPORT FROM URBAN INSITE:On Saturday, August 7, 2021 several community servants were recognized for their unselfish acts of community service involvement. The recognized individuals were honored from the White House Presidential Volunteer Service Award, (PVSA). Those honored were given a signed letter from President Joe Biden, a Certificate of Recognition highlighted by AmeriCorps in partnership with Points of Light. Each recipient also received The President’s Volunteer Service Award Lapel Pin.

A nice meal was provided by HAFH Resource Organization (Inger Coleman Moses, CEO and LuKesia Coleman and daughter Zaria Coleman served the attendees. Photography was provided by a member of the Atlanta Press Club. Photography and Video was provided by Stoni Taylor, Dwaine Govan and Jolana Hayes of Black Tape Radio Film Works. Teen vocalist Avanni Cherie sang a beautiful rendition of Ave’ Maria during the program.

This practice of recognition was established by an executive order signed in 2003 by President George W. Bush to encourage continuous volunteerism by citizens across the United States.

The recognized 501c3 body of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame Atlanta Chapter approved each individual and was finally able to meet in a socially distant environment and recognized the following individuals:

Kyle Adams, Silas Alexander, Libby Anthony, Ted Astin, Casual Cal, Ryan Cameron, Brenda Davenport, Julian Davis, Edward Driver, Rici de Forest, Paula G. Voice, Arlinda Garrett, Dr. William Gay, Tim Greene, Bernie Hayes, Uvee Hayes, Dee Hill, Debbie Ireland, Eddie Levert, Jr., David C. Linton, John Long, Harry Lyles, Inger Moses, Dr. Rashad Richey, Sharon Seay, Jim Starr, Rick Stephenson, Greg Street and Norma Washington. A special thanks to Cashmere Favors for her assistance with the presentation.