T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris despises she inherited his kinky hair

A debate erupted on social media when rapper T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris publicly admitted that she hates the texture of hair that she inherited from her father.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, 20201, Harris admitted that she does not like the grade 4 kinky hair that her father gave her and testified to her 231,000 Twitter followers that it is a grind to always have to deal with extremely coily hair on a daily basis.

i hate to say/admit it, buttttt ): i’m so sad that i have my dad’s hair texture ): sad because it’s so much to deal with/ manage ugh. sad because i feel like it just doesn’t fit me nor is this texture one that’s appreciated or uplifted as much as the other hair textures — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) August 27, 2021

Harris hates her hair so much that when she sees other women with the same grade of kinky hair that she has, she goes out of her way to compliment them because she believes they’ve unergone the same ordeal she has.

anytime i see someone with type 4 hair, i ALWAYS compliment them because i know how it feels to genuinely NOT like your hair/texture. i never want anyone to feel like that. it looks soooo bomb on other people, but me? yeah no. — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) August 27, 2021

Predictably, Harris’ controversial comments elicited a wide range of responses, with some folks believing she is speaking from a perspective of self-hate. Others, particularly Black women, actually sympathize with Harris.

Nobody Y’all: “I hate looking black and have phenotypical black features” like pls — Kaneki’s Gurl (@Rensmistress) August 28, 2021

just curious as to what hair texture do you think would look best on you & why? What hair texture are comparing yours to? Have you ever had to deal with any other texture? Is there someone who said their hair texture is easy to deal with? Just wondering. — RaineeJGrant (@RaineeGrant) August 30, 2021

since twitter won’t let me type everything i wanted to say in one tweet😭 i wrote my response in my notes and screenshot it for you. https://t.co/bu2XMxxQVg pic.twitter.com/Kdtl7mto8L — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) August 28, 2021

Girl felt this WHOLE TWEET — Hermès Mermaid🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mermaiddiam) August 28, 2021

Yes I feel like this everyday, I be so close to relaxing it — K. (@kayaniyla) August 27, 2021