T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris despises she inherited his kinky hair

August 30, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Deyjah Harris. Photo source: (Instagram – @princess_of_da_south)

A debate erupted on social media when rapper T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris publicly admitted that she hates the texture of hair that she inherited from her father.


On Thursday, Aug. 27, 20201, Harris admitted that she does not like the grade 4 kinky hair that her father gave her and testified to her 231,000 Twitter followers that it is a grind to always have to deal with extremely coily hair on a daily basis.

Harris hates her hair so much that when she sees other women with the same grade of kinky hair that she has, she goes out of her way to compliment them because she believes they’ve unergone the same ordeal she has.


Predictably, Harris’ controversial comments elicited a wide range of responses, with some folks believing she is speaking from a perspective of self-hate. Others, particularly Black women, actually sympathize with Harris.

 

 

 

 

 

