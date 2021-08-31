Kanye goes off on Kim Kardashian in new song for divorcing him

Many pop-culture experts and fans have been openly speculating on how Kanye West really feels about his wife Kim Kardashian West now that the power couple is embroiled in a divorce.

Now we know.

With the release of Kanye West’s long-anticipated album Donda (finally!), fans are getting a glimpse of Yeezy’s state of mind, which may have played a major role in the implosion of their seven-year marriage.

Despite the fact that Kardashian, 40, made it a point to attend all three packed-out stadium listening parties this past summer, Kanye throws a lot of shade at his estranged wife in his music.

In the song, “Lord I Need You,” Kanye strongly insinuates that Kim K was unfaithful during their marriage, according to Buzzfeed News:

It is noted that Kim K’s mother, Kris Jenner, owns another home in Palm Springs, California, a 100-mile drive east of Los Angeles.

Yeezy, 44, also alluded to the substantial erosion of their once-thriving sex life with these lyrics that Buzzfeed News notes with help from Genius.com:

Moreover, Kanye discussed his weariness over Kim K’s ceaseless complaints and badgering that disrupted his peace during the balance of their marriage.

Buzzfeed and Genius.com also note the lyrics in the song that touched upon other problems in the marriage from Kanye’s perspective.

In the end, Kanye does accept some responsibility for his role in the erosion of love and trust in the marriage. He knows that he could have devoted more time and love to the homefront, as he points out in “Lord, I Need You.”