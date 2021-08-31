New York-based brand Yaito unveils Puma collaboration

New York-based creative brand Yaito unveiled a collaboration with Puma in an Instagram post yesterday morning.

The brand is best known for its one-handle knot bag and unique made-to-order outerwear pieces. Founded by Carlton and Tulie Yaito, the two met on Facebook before forming a partnership that would propel both of their careers. The pair has worked with brands like Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and Russel Athletic, and made custom pieces for Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Don C, and Aleali May.

Yaito’s one-of-a-kind one-handle knot bags come in an array of prints and vibrant colors and are currently the most sought-after item from the brand as they sell out in minutes.

The distinctive sneaker seen on Yaito’s Instagram features the brand’s vibrant paisley knot bag print and elements of color blocking with primary colors using yellow, red, blue and green. Supporters of the brand like Mack Wilds, Jason Rembert, Aleali May, and Lashontae were freaking out in the comments asking when the shoe would be released.

The unveiling comes as the first-ever footwear collaboration for the brand and we wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out even quicker than the knot bags when they do eventually drop.