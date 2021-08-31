Pioneering Black stuntwoman Janeisha Adams-Ginyard gets Emmy nod

Janeisha Adams-Ginyard is an award-winning actor and stuntwoman. She has had major roles in commercials, television, and feature films, and has worked alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest superstars. She joins rolling out to gush about her trailblazing Emmy nomination for her work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

How did you get started on this journey in acting and stunt acting?

So I studied linguistics at UC Berkeley, I was a collegiate track and field athlete. I did a bit of bobsledding with the U.S. national team. From there, I transitioned into doing sports modeling. So I did several Nike campaigns … from running to CrossFit to soccer, all of that, and then transitioned into acting, I would do a lot of sporty roles. When I was doing prep work for a lot of the Nike print campaigns, I was starting to get bored, it wasn’t enough physicality for me. I started training in gymnastics, basic tumbling, and I literally became a student of the sport and started taking Taekwondo kickboxing, private gymnastics and tumbling classes.

How does it feel to be a trailblazer in your field?

It feels absolutely amazing. I’m super ecstatic. “Lovecraft Country” was one of my favorite projects to ever work on. I had so much fun with this fantasy. I just feel like it is a reward for my hard work for being super persistent and faithful because this industry is a total roller coaster.