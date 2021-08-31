Quarterback Cam Newton cut by the New England Patriots

Quarterback Cam Newton, who was once considered the most valuable player in the NFL, was cut by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2021.

This surprising announcement comes less than 24 hours after head coach Bill Belichick told the media that Newton was heading in the “right direction” during training camp and preseason football.

Some sports pundits are going with the narrative that Newton’s termination was due in part to his accidental violation of the NFL’s pandemic protocol. It required daily testing of any player who is not fully vaccinated and Newton missed one day of testing while traveling for a medical appointment.

Essentially: Cam Newton tried to do the right thing and got tested away from the facility so he wouldn’t miss a day. But that part wasn’t specially communicated to the team. So he officially “missed a day” even though he didn’t. Now he must wait 5 days. https://t.co/n75YjFU5Mn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

Other sports reporters are pushing the narrative that rookie Mac Jones was simply playing better than Newton and earned the top roster spot. ESPN has reported that Jones is going to be the Patriots’ week 1 starter when the NFL launches the 2021-22 season on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, and then will go full throttle on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Jones finished the preseason 36-of-52 for 389 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Comparatively, Newton was 14-of-21 for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Newton is a former NFL Most Valuable Player who took the team that drafted him, the Carolina Panthers, to the Super Bowl in 2015. But his career had taken a precipitous dive in recent years and he was eventually cut by the team. There was a very small market for the wildly talented but equally controversial star.

The very low contract signing with the Patriots was seen as a way to resuscitate Newton’s career that some sports pundits believed was beyond redemption. Now, Newton will have to recharge his career elsewhere.