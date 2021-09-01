Lecrae to host new financial web series ‘Protect The Bag’

Inspirational hip-hop artist Lecrae knows all about building an independent empire with the success of his independent label Reach Records and will soon be launching a financial web series to help educate the masses. The gospel rapper has partnered with Experian North America, a leading information services company, to present, “Protect The Bag,” a six-part web series that provides viewers with a blueprint for building a financial legacy.

The video series produced by Lecrae’s production company, 3 Strand Films, premieres Fall 2021, and guides audiences through the ins and outs of financial health. Through short sketches and the help of some high-profile special guests, Lecrae will break down the basics of financial literacy and credit education to help viewers understand how to balance their financial needs of today, with those of tomorrow.

“I am on a mission to spread the word on financial education because I wasn’t educated about money and didn’t know about budgeting. I didn’t know to think about the cost of things or what to pay off first because I just didn’t have a strategy,” Lecrae told Yahoo!

