Master P lends support to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (video)

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc throughout the Gulf Coast this weekend causing five deaths and leaving more than one million homes and businesses without electricity. The Category 4 hurricane’s destruction is expected to be felt for a while as it may take a month or longer for some residents to regain power. Hundreds of thousands of people from Master P’s native Louisiana have also been left without gasoline or water in the wake of the flooding cause by torrential rainfall. Master P spoke with TMZ and revealed that he was helping out once again and would be supplying water through his company, LA Great.

“Well, you know what? It’s gone’ take a lot of prayers. Also, I got a water company called LA Great water. If you need some help or need some assistance, we gonna make sure our people get water. Make sure we’re able to feed our people and help them get back. Hurricane Katrina was a tough one, this one [is] even tougher for us. The lights been out for a while, no phone access, so we definitely trying to figure it out, man. And it’s gonna take all of us coming together,” the No Limit Boss said.

The loss of electricity for such a long period of time could be deadly for the elderly and the sick. Master P will be making the trek to Louisiana to assist with supplies and shelter.

Take a look on the next page as Master P discusses helping his native New Orleans and other areas after the mayhem left by Hurricane Ida.