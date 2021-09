Bronx, New York, native Mikhail Keize landed the role of a lifetime as Nigel in season two of “First Wives Club” on BET+. Nigel (Keize) is Hazel’s (Jill Scott) much younger love interest and has been making viewers swoon with his charming good looks and electrifying smile.

Rolling out spoke with Keize about where his love of acting originated, how he landed the role of Nigel, and so much more.