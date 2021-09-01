‘Really Love’ offers up an artful showing of Black romance in Chocolate City

The beauty of Really Love begins with its impeccable timing and a foreseeable ability to position itself as a summer surprise that merges into an undeniable fall classic. Black love is the overwhelming theme, where young and mighty African American creatives do their part to survive in a city whose population is suffering from economic racism. The nation’s capital, better known as Chocolate City among its most prevalent denizens, serves as the stomping grounds for a love affair along with a bigger conversation carried out by writer Felicia Pride and Angel Kristi Williams.

Being Black and living in Washington DC comes with an understanding that is almost magic for those who accept it. The love that Mayor Marion Barry poured into its massive landscape; its responsibility to uphold the tenets set forth by both Congress and the Senate; the historically Black college, Howard University, plastered onto the chests of its characters; it’s all acknowledged either as innocent or factual, as is needed.

From roommates to college professors and others who ultimately earned fame or celebrity status, Really Love is a stark reminder of the potential that can emerge from institutions such as Howard, Morehouse and Spelman.

Even if you didn’t go to a Black college or live in a heavily populated African American city, it should be clear after taking in this film, that Black love provides a lens with which thousands of stories can be told. Really Love allows us to observe those possibilities with the utmost confidence. It provides a blanket while exploring and sharing its ubiquitous light, artfully, as we do our part to exist in a society that all too often prefers we submit to stress.

Privilege emerges when a White artist takes it upon himself to indulge in his accomplishments as if he owns an exhibit reserved for Black artists. Even in unfamiliar terrain, he foolishly attempts to position himself in an environment where he is positionless.

At its core, Really Love offers up a conversation about White people, gentrification and privilege, while cleverly weaving themes of oppression and social injustice into the fold without being too preachy.

Tasteful and entertaining to say the least, Really Love is a highly recommended watch, marked by phenomenal performances and spearheaded by an all-star cast that includes veteran actor Michael Ealy, industry heartthrob, Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”), Netherlands newcomer Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Naturi Naughton (“Power”). If nothing else, it absolutely sheds light on how we must continue to grow and claim our greatness, even in the face of racial adversity.

Without begging, Really Love encourages us all to deny the perceived rule of standard and emerge as the unicorns we were destined to be.

Really Love is now streaming on Netflix.