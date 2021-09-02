 Skip to content

Trick Daddy’s wife comments on his sexual fetish

September 2, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Rapper Trick Daddy. (Image source: Instagram – @trickdaddydollars)

Trick Daddy’s wife has finally spoken up after her husband bragged publicly that enjoys engaging in a sexual fetish often called “eating groceries.”


Officially, the sexual act is called analingus, where a person receives erotic satisfaction when a person’s mouth makes contact with the receiving person’s anus.

Trick Daddy boasted on N.O.R.E’s podcast on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, that he thoroughly enjoys having women service his anal cavity. In fact, Trick loves it so much, he also started a campaign to promote it and has churned out T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Eat a Booty Gang.” He even has a specific date, Aug. 5, that he declares “National Eat a Booty Day.”


Trick’s wife, Joy Young, wanted to make it unequivocally clear that she has nothing to do with her husband’s sexual proclivities.

“He’s been with other women other than me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Y’all already know that at what point did these encounters happen I have no idea. I am not the source. Leave me out of it.”

While Trick’s wife put distance between herself and her husband’s fetishes, R&B singer Tank has come out and supported Trick.

FYI that man ain’t wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman. My new single feat @trickdaddydollars ‘Let That Woman Eat’ coming soon!” Tank wrote on Instagram. 

Posted in

Lil Baby and Jackboy announce plans to help Haiti after earthquake

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Twitter goes crazy over folks’ answers to Jazmine Sullivan’s risqué question

By Terry Shropshire

Master P lends support to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Chrisette Michele is bitter about being canceled while Kanye West thrives

By Terry Shropshire

Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ album reaches new milestone

By Terry Shropshire

Lecrae to host new financial web series ‘Protect The Bag’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.