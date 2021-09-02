Trick Daddy’s wife comments on his sexual fetish

Trick Daddy’s wife has finally spoken up after her husband bragged publicly that enjoys engaging in a sexual fetish often called “eating groceries.”

Officially, the sexual act is called analingus, where a person receives erotic satisfaction when a person’s mouth makes contact with the receiving person’s anus.

Trick Daddy boasted on N.O.R.E’s podcast on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, that he thoroughly enjoys having women service his anal cavity. In fact, Trick loves it so much, he also started a campaign to promote it and has churned out T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Eat a Booty Gang.” He even has a specific date, Aug. 5, that he declares “National Eat a Booty Day.”

Trick’s wife, Joy Young, wanted to make it unequivocally clear that she has nothing to do with her husband’s sexual proclivities.

“He’s been with other women other than me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Y’all already know that at what point did these encounters happen I have no idea. I am not the source. Leave me out of it.”

While Trick’s wife put distance between herself and her husband’s fetishes, R&B singer Tank has come out and supported Trick.

“FYI that man ain’t wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman. My new single feat @trickdaddydollars ‘Let That Woman Eat’ coming soon!” Tank wrote on Instagram.