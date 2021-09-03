 Skip to content

Turn heads in a swimsuit from one of these 5 Black-owned brands

September 3, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

View Author Posts
Black-owned swimwear brands

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Phil Halfmann

Although the calendar says September, summer isn’t over just yet — and depending on where you’re located — you might even be able to get away with wearing a bathing suit in the winter months (lucky you).


If that isn’t the case, you still have at least a few more weeks to throw on a bathing suit and hang out by the pool or on the beach. So why not add a piece or two from these bomb Black-owned swimwear brands to your collection?

If you don’t get to wear it this year, there is of course always next summer.


1. Andrea Iyamah

Created by Nigerian fashion designer Dumebi Iyamah at a mere 17-years-old, Andrea Iyamah is a clothing line inspired by ethnic cultures and elements of nature. The line features pieces with bold colors and retro classic silhouettes, and appeals to the woman who is an adventurer in spirit, mind and style.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5
Posted in

Rihanna announces Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 release date

By Trinity Griffin

New York-based brand Yaito unveils Puma collaboration

By Trinity Griffin

The stylist behind Cardi B’s legendary looks

By Trinity Griffin

Check out Ciara’s new fashion line, LITA

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

’90s street wear fashion designer April Walker sues Off-White and Virgil Abloh

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Cardi B and Reebok partner on a 2nd collection inspired by New York City

By Trinity Griffin

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.