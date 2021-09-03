Turn heads in a swimsuit from one of these 5 Black-owned brands

Although the calendar says September, summer isn’t over just yet — and depending on where you’re located — you might even be able to get away with wearing a bathing suit in the winter months (lucky you).

If that isn’t the case, you still have at least a few more weeks to throw on a bathing suit and hang out by the pool or on the beach. So why not add a piece or two from these bomb Black-owned swimwear brands to your collection?

If you don’t get to wear it this year, there is of course always next summer.

1. Andrea Iyamah

Created by Nigerian fashion designer Dumebi Iyamah at a mere 17-years-old, Andrea Iyamah is a clothing line inspired by ethnic cultures and elements of nature. The line features pieces with bold colors and retro classic silhouettes, and appeals to the woman who is an adventurer in spirit, mind and style.