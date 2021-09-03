Common set to lace up boxing gloves in new film

Rapper and thespian Common is producing and starring in the upcoming boxing film The Faith of Long Beach. The new project is being written and directed by “Snowfall” creator Eric Amadio.

According to the film’s synopsis, The Faith of Long Beach follows a soft-spoken street fighter raised in a group home in Long Beach, California, who is torn between his street-life past and a promising future when he attempts to move beyond backyard brawls and follow in his estranged father’s footsteps into the world of professional boxing. Common will play Clifton Battles, a washed up boxing trainer forced to face his questionable past when he decides to train the young street fighter as a legitimate boxer.

Marie Cisco will produce the film alongside the Chicago rapper for their banner Stardust alongside Adonis Tountas and Garrett Weaver for Everlast Pictures.

“Marie and I are excited to be partnering with an inspiring artist like Adonis. We believe this project has a fresh point of view and with Eric on board to write and direct, it will be a raw and transformative story,” Common told The Wrap.

