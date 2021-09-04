Mary J. Blige invests in new initiative to support Black spirits

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige jumped into the spirits industry last year with the release of her Sun Goddess Wines, and she’s committed to bringing other women on board. The “Real Love” songstress announced that she’s invested in ReserveBar’s Spirited Change Initiative to support women and minority-owned businesses in the alcoholic beverage industry.

From now until 2024, ReserveBar, an online liquor store, will donate $5 million to the Spirited Change Initiative. The money will help provide the supported brands with consumer and trade exposure for minority and women-owned brands and businesses in the liquor industry.

“Investing in ReserveBar’s Spirited Change Initiative was an easy decision for me. When I was first creating my wine, I was told less than 5 percent of the spirits industry represents BIPOC and/or female entrepreneurs. That statistic is unacceptable. We need to make actionable change within the industry and begin to empower, support, and provide tangible resources to minority entrepreneurs as a first step toward inclusion and equality. I look forward to working with my fellow investors to make that happen,” Mary J. Blige told Bevnet.com.

Other celebrities who have invested in ReserveBar’s Spirited Change Initiative include Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kevin Durant.

“ReserveBar is excited to work with a team of talented, Spirited Change Initiative board members and passionate investors, such as pioneers like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who set the bar for black-owned spirit brands when he entered the industry in 2007. We recognize the lack of representation in the beverage alcohol industry, but through this initiative and alongside incredible entrepreneurs and other visionaries, we are committed to providing a platform for greater opportunity and equality,” added ReserveBar’s CEO and co-founder, Lindsay Held to Bevnet.

Since 2020, ReserveBar has provided $700,000 worth of marketing to minority and women-owned businesses that have resulted in $1.3 million in sales. ReserveBar has highlighted and helped promote spirits from 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Diddy and Blige.