Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia says he inspired her to become a filmmaker

The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, has a bright future ahead of her. Recently graduating from high school, she started her freshman year at the University of Southern, California in August and signed with IMG Models in February 2021. Natalia Bryant recently answered a few questions on IMG Models YouTube Channel in a segment called “Getting To Know: Natalia Bryant.” In the conversation, she discussed her love for film and how her late father inspired her to pursue her dream of having a career in Hollywood one day.

“My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we’d go on, like, movie marathons. And then we’d always analyze as many movies as we can and we’d talk about it for months, anywhere we’d go. We’d just keep talking about different films and how it reminds us of where we are. Like, ‘oh my gosh, that architecture reminds me of this piece from this film.’ So, it’s just things like that, it just really inspired me and I was like, ‘I want to do this, forever,’” Natalia Bryant revealed.

Natalia also explained that she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps but has no plans of dribbling a basketball. Kobe won an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film for his movie Dear Basketball and Natalia wants an Academy Award of Merit of her own. Though she’s still trying to figure out what creative direction her Hollywood dreams will take her, she was adamant about her future goal.

“I’m not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that’s on my list. And I want to make a film where I can incorporate fashion and those fashion aspects. I think combining my two passions [is] just amazing. I want to be able to do that,” she stated in the video.

Check out the video below as Natalia Bryant lets her fans into her world.