Rising comedian Fuquan Johnson dies from suspected overdose

Rising comedian Fuquan Johnson has passed away after overdosing on an extremely potent narcotic at a party early Sunday morning in Los Angeles, the media reports. Johnson was 42 years old.

Preliminary reports suggest that Johnson along with two others died from a batch of cocaine laced with the ultra-powerful prescription drug fentanyl at his home in Venice. A fourth person, fellow comedian Kate Quigley, who recently dated rocker Darius Rucker, was reportedly rushed to the city’s nearest emergency room in critical condition.

According to Complex magazine, members of the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the comedian’s home a little after midnight. Upon arrival, officers noticed that three of the four people were already deceased.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to confirm the initial findings.

Fentanyl, according to Fox News, is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 100 times more powerful than heroin. It played a major role in the premature deaths of the legendary singer Prince, as well as Mac Miller and Lil Peep.

Johnson was a writer for Comedy Parlour Live and had frequented the Los Angeles comedy circuit for the last 10 years.

Fans may recognize Quigley from her appearances on such shows as “The Office,” “Star Trek: Hidden Frontier,” and “Guber.”

Check out one of Johnson’s bits below: