Terry Crews talks about being uninvited to the cookout

September 5, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews believes his invitation to the “cookout” has been revoked permanently, and he took the time to acknowledge it on Twitter.


However, Crews is seemingly thankful for the. The Friday After Next and “Brooklyn 911” star said that, in retrospect, not attending the so-called cookout saved him from drinking the poisoned drink.

One Twitter respondent said, “If he keeps this up, I’m about to start asking where he was on Jan. 6.” A second person added that “We invited him a long time ago. It took him months to come up with this…”


And a third person stated, “F— what y’all talking ‘out. Terry Crews still invite[d] to my cookout.”

Most urbanites recall that Crews created animosity with the Black community when he continued to denigrate the “Black Lives Matter” movement throughout 2020. He said that “#BlackLivesMatter doesn’t turn into #BlackLivesBetter,” among other pronouncements. 

His stance went viral and he eventually went on CNN where he got into a heated debate with host Don Lemon about the BLM. Undeterred, Crews has kept up his anti-BLM rhetoric since then and even took a shot at Magic City strip club in Atlanta.

After this latest utterance from Crews about the cookout, Black Twitter took off on the once-popular actor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

