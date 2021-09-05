Terry Crews talks about being uninvited to the cookout

Actor Terry Crews believes his invitation to the “cookout” has been revoked permanently, and he took the time to acknowledge it on Twitter.

However, Crews is seemingly thankful for the. The Friday After Next and “Brooklyn 911” star said that, in retrospect, not attending the so-called cookout saved him from drinking the poisoned drink.

The best thing about being uninvited to the cookout… Is you never drank the koolaid — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2021

One Twitter respondent said, “If he keeps this up, I’m about to start asking where he was on Jan. 6.” A second person added that “We invited him a long time ago. It took him months to come up with this…”

And a third person stated, “F— what y’all talking ‘out. Terry Crews still invite[d] to my cookout.”

Most urbanites recall that Crews created animosity with the Black community when he continued to denigrate the “Black Lives Matter” movement throughout 2020. He said that “#BlackLivesMatter doesn’t turn into #BlackLivesBetter,” among other pronouncements.

His stance went viral and he eventually went on CNN where he got into a heated debate with host Don Lemon about the BLM. Undeterred, Crews has kept up his anti-BLM rhetoric since then and even took a shot at Magic City strip club in Atlanta.

After this latest utterance from Crews about the cookout, Black Twitter took off on the once-popular actor.

What are you talking about? I have plenty of Black friends. My tweet was my response to not being invited back to the Expendables, although I wish them well. https://t.co/vVSIcQUQCQ — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 2, 2021

Womp womp…no worries, we gave your cookout spot to Jack Harlow long ago…you have not been missed — Ryan Kilgore (@KillaTwitta) September 1, 2021

Amazing that as soon as Terry got accepted by white people he turned on Black people. Hollywood really does something to people and it's not good. — Shad (@TheFFHustle) September 2, 2021

Terry Crews before he log onto Twitter pic.twitter.com/aUxL1oL6dI — OneTakeBreez (@el_breezidente) September 2, 2021

They won’t EVER love you Terry pic.twitter.com/ywuuz6t788 — Bigkhop (@kennethdhopkins) September 1, 2021