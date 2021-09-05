Tyler Perry fires back at the critics of the wigs on ‘Sistas’

Movie mogul Tyler Perry has had it with the social media bullies who continue to trash him on the quality of wigs on his shows and movies, most particularly on the hit sitcom “Sistas.”

On the latest episode of “The Tyler Perry Show: After-Show Edition,” Perry clapped back at his legion of hair haters.

“I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please,” he began, according to Black Enterprise. “I swear to you, these are the things I can do – I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know nothing about it.”

Perry went on to explain that he has folks to handle wigs and styling for his movies and shows and believes they are doing an exemplary job.

“I hire people to do hair. Pay them $65 an hour. You heard that right, $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job.”

Despite owning and operating the largest full-scale movie studio in America, the director-producer-writer-actor has been subjected to frequent criticisms, most particularly for the wigs. Perry is telling folks to quit it.

“Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done,” he said. “Stop asking me about some d— hair. Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a d— hot curler.”