Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie debunks AIDS theory, reveals plans for next documentary

Eazy-E‘s daughter Ebie and her mother, Tracy Jernigan, have spent upwards of 26 years wondering what exactly happened in the hospital room that ultimately claimed the godfather of gangsta rap’s life. For the better part of her own existence, Ebie’s desire to unearth the truth has been a constant source of anguish, confusion and motivation.

In the limited documentary series, The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, Ebie, Jernigan and investigative reporter, Jasmine Simpkins, address the conspiracy theories that have tainted his legacy. From BG Knoccout to Bone Thugs N Harmony’s Layzie Bone, Kid Frost, bodyguards, Jerry Heller’s cousin, Eazy’s publicist and medical professionals, the game trio covers the gamut.

The investigative series, which Ebie says took her over a decade to get done, will be followed by another documentary entitled A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies.

Where The Mysterious Death of Eazy E focuses on what led to his demise and the “fishy” circumstances in his hospital room, “A Ruthless Scandal [is] about the aftermath surrounding my father’s death and the aftermath of his demise,” says Ebie. “This limited series on WEtv is focused on all the viral conspiracy theories that have been thrown out there that I personally feel have overshadowed the truth.

“This project is a great introduction … to letting people know there is a story.”

While there is no projected date for the next film, Ebie ensures us it is coming and will provide more answers to a mystery that is certainly worth solving.

View the exclusive video with rolling out below.