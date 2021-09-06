Michael Ealy pens letter to his Afghanistan wife amid Taliban takeover

Actor Michael Ealy’s wife Khatira Rafiqzada is from Kabul, Afghanistan and is emotionally being affected by the U.S. departing the country.

As the Taliban takes back over and attempts to put its people back in line with force and murder, Ealy revealed the pain his wife is suffering, as she has watched friends and loved ones try to flee the country. Some have even been killed in the process.

Take a read of the touching letter below as Ealy comforts his wife publicly on Instagram.

“My love, This may have been one of the hardest moments I’ve ever witnessed for you. I’ve struggled to find the words about the situation in Kabul. I can only talk about what I see on the ground here. You had two kids (postpartum with both) and it simply can’t compare to watching your birthplace fall apart. I imagine this loss has a lot do with the nostalgia of your childhood and for that, I’m so sorry. I’ve felt your sense of loss, confusion, and hurt. I’ve witnessed you crying in the corner alone just trying to gather yourself. You’ve turned various rooms in the house into mini command centers. Trying to do everything from sponsor Afghan families to bravely reaching out to any and all connections in an honest attempt to help family members left behind.

“The devastation you endured the last few weeks has been undeniable. I pray that you have felt seen, heard, supported & free in your space here to be vulnerable and whatever else you needed. I’ve seen you try to put into words what this ALL means. The worst part may have been watching you try to explain this devastation to Elijah. The silver lining, if there ever was one, being that “grandpa got out!” We love you and we are with u always. We watched you field calls and messages from everyone we know and some you don’t. People even reached out to me to check on you and some sent flowers! I’m grateful for all of their well wishes, thoughts, and prayers. For many of them you were the only Afghan they’ve ever met and yet none of that has deterred you from finding who you are in this moment. None.

