50 Cent ripped for using Michael K. Williams’ death to promote ‘Raising Kanan’

September 7, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Actor Michael K. Williams (Image source: Instagram – @bkbmg)

Fans ripped into 50 Cent for using the tragic death of “The Wire” star Michael K. Williams to promote his own cable TV show.


Curtis Jackson III was called “insensitive” and cold-blooded opportunist, among other things, when just hours after Williams died in New York, 50 Cent tried to capitalize off Williams’ death by getting fans to tune into his “Power” spinoff show, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

The two men have a history. The beef between Fifty, 46, and Williams, 54, dates back to 2018 when Williams slammed 50 Cent for allegedly spreading a rumor about James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond getting jumped behind bars.


“I just stopped pass with a little message for anyone who may or may not be interested in anything they’ve heard in regards to Jimmy Rosemond on social media these past few days,” Williams said at the time. “They are completely false y’all. I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis and I assure you he is fine and in prayer.

“So with that I’ll say to anyone under the sound of this simple man’s voice, God bless.”

It didn’t take long for 50 Cent clap back on Instagram, saying, “Old Omar how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business. Da f— wrong wit you.”

The legion of Williams fans was livid that Fifty would have the gall to try to monetize Williams’ premature death, and they unloaded on Fifty on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

