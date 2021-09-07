Janet Jackson unveils trailer for upcoming documentary (video)

Janet Jackson will be releasing a two-part documentary called JANET, which will air simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E in January 2022. The four-hour documentary will chronicle Janet’s personal life, her musical and acting career, as well as the impact of losing her father Joseph Jackson and brother Michael.

“This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me,” the “All For You” singer declares in the clip.

The preview also shows several entertainers including Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey talking about her impact on music and their careers as well as her older brother Tito, who warmly states, “She’ll always be my baby sister.”

Leaving no stone unturned, JANET will also delve into her controversial 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Bieber and the joys of motherhood. The documentary will also coincide with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut Janet Jackson where she first popped off with the single “Say You Do.”

The clip further shows behind-the-scenes footage of her recording her 1986 breakout album Control with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. According to People, the documentary was more than “five years in the making” and began filming around the time of her father’s death in 2018. Archival footage of her and Tupac on the set of Poetic Justice is also in the documentary and teaser.

“Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc,” the Rhythm Nation 1814 creator further stated on Instagram.

Check out the first trailer of JANET below.