Justin Bieber releasing new documentary on 1st post-COVID-19 performance

Justin Bieber’s upcoming documentary Justin Bieber: Our World will be released on Amazon Prime on Oct. 8. The documentary will delve into Bieber’s life as well as document the lead-up to his first full concert in three years, his New Year’s Eve show in 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton that was livestreamed around the world.

The project was directed by Michael L. Ratner. Ratner and Bieber previously worked together on the YouTube Originals series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” and its follow-up “Next Chapter.” Ratner also directed Bieber’s music video for “Intentions,” from Bieber’s 2020 album Changes.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here,” Bieber told Billboard.

Justin Bieber: Our World will follow the Grammy-winning singer’s journey back into the live music space with his first full concert in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to postpone his Changes Tour. Only about 240 fans attended the show in person, while the rest of the world was able to watch the livestream from the VenewLive platform.

With concert venues to opening back up, Bieber also had the crowd lit last weekend when he rocked Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia along with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Meek Mill. Check out his Made In America set on the next page as he runs through his hits and his latest smash, “Peaches.”