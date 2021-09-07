Lil Uzi Vert explains what happened to $24M diamond in his forehead (video)

Lil Uzi Vert spent years saving up the money to purchase a $24 million pink diamond to surgically implant in his forehead. However, within a matter of months, the pricey piece was pried out of his head by his fans.

Lil Uzi, born Symere Bysil Woods, was partying it up at the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in New York when he was asked about one of the most famous pieces of jewelry in the world.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud [music festival] and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” the 26-year-old rapper told TMZ Live.

It’s not so much that the pink diamond itself is so renowned, though it is beautiful. It’s where Lil Uzi decided to put the gem that exponentially expanded its fame levels.

The “Bad and Boujee” featured rapper was patient enough to discuss the pink gem with his fans.

One fan wondered if the stone still “holds its value,” Lil Uzi Vert responded on Twitter with “GIA Natural” with a kissy face emoji, making a reference to the Gemological Institute of America.

A second fan inquired about how deep Uzi’s pockets are after backing up the Brink’s truck to buy the pink stone.

“Yes,” Lil Uzi retorted. “That’s why it took 5 years.”

Not to worry, Lil Uzi still has the gem.