Mary J. Blige poses nude to celebrate turning 50 (photo)

Mary J. Blige let folks know that she can still slay the game at age 50 as well as she did with the smash hit “Real Love” in the early 1990s.

Blige showed how you gracefully cross the half-century plateau — unclothed and frolicking friendly on a tropical locale while wrapped only in sparkling jewels. Even though the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” celebrated her birthday on Jan. 11, 2021, the “Just Fine” singer decided to blow fans wigs back in September.

Laying her flawless form on the white sands, the winner of nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and twelve Billboard Music Awards, the golden goddess left this message for her five million Instagram followers.

“If it wasn’t for these pictures they wouldn’t see me at all – Jay Z,” she captioned her photo.

Her eminence also shared a similar photo while leaning on her fellow New Yorker once more.

“Whole world’s in awe. I crash through glass ceilings, I break through closed doors – Jay Z.”

However she chooses to express how she feels these days, Mary J. is serving up serious 50-year-old goals that most can only dream of replicating.