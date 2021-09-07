‘Power’ star Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee expecting 1st child (photos)

Actor Rotimi and singer Vanessa Mdee announced their engagement last December and now the couple has revealed they’re expecting a little bundle of joy.

The couple recently spoke with People about the anticipation of becoming first-time parents.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it.,” they explained.

Mdee also shared that the pregnancy was going along “very smooth,” adding, “He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

Rotimi also took to Instagram to announce the news and his love for his new family.

“My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have! 🕊,” he wrote on IG.

While Rotimi waits for the heir to his throne to arrive, he’ll also be starring in the revamp of the classic film House Party which starred Kid ‘N Play in the 90s. “The Chi’s” Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole take on the lead roles in the reimaged film, which is being executive produced by LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter.

