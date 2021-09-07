Rihanna blasted for taking niece near Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth

Rihanna is taking in a lot of incoming fire from fans after she took her 7-year-old niece around Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty recently. Petty is a convicted sex offender.

The two Caribbean-born divas reunited and posted photos and video of themselves alongside their significant others — Barbz’s husband Petty and Bad Gal RiRi’s boyfriend Travis Scott — at Minaj’s home in metro Los Angeles.

The party started off innocuously enough as the two femme fatales were enjoying each other’s company, first as a quintet that included Minaj and Petty’s son, whom they nicknamed “Papa Bear” …

… And later as with just Rihanna and Minaj, 36, as they clowned for the cameras for Minaj’s 156 million Instagram followers.

Minaj, 36, said in the captions that she “loves her downnnnn,” referring to Rihanna.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 33, did not post any photos or videos for her 108 million IG followers, but she was the one to fire off with her signature biting humor.

In a subsequent video post on IG, Rihanna said “Caribbean things, ya know what I’m saying?” Then she joked that “Bajans don’t like Trinis,” which prompted a mock shock expression from Minaj. Rihanna hails from Barbados while Minaj was born and reared briefly in the southernmost Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

Fans, however, vehemently disapproved of the video posted to Minaj’s IG that featured herself and Rihanna’s 7-year-old niece Majesty.

Many fans did not believe that Majesty should have been in proximity to Petty, who has to register as a sex offender in every state that he moves to.

Some social media users did not believe it was smart of Rihanna to tag along Majesty on the visit and let her know in no uncertain terms.