Soccer legend Pele recovering after having colon tumor removed

September 7, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Nelson Antoine
Nelson Antoine

Soccer legend Pele is recovering after recently undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old Brazilian champion announced on Sept. 6 that he had a tumor removed on the right side of his colon in an operation. The operation was a “great victory,” Pele said on his social media channels.


Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, went to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo for routine exams last week when the tumor was found.

“I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends,” Pele told his fans on Instagram.


Pele, the only male soccer player to win three World Cups, was hospitalized on Aug. 31. He used his social media channels to deny rumors that his health was deteriorating.

“Guys, I didn’t faint and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don’t play next Sunday,” he joked in the tweet.

In recent years, Pele has had mobility issues since having a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012 and currently uses walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures, according to ESPN.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. We’re glad the legend is on the mend.

Pele (Image source: Instagram – @pele)

Posted in
