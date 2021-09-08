Akon says the rich and famous have more ‘issues’ than the poor

Akon believes the rich and famous have “more issues” than poor people.

The “Lonely” hitmaker believes the loss of Michael K. Williams — who was was found dead at his home from an apparent drug overdose on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at 54 — is yet another example of what the “facade of success” can do to a person.

“This business creates an environment where everyone’s wearing a mask. The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. More money, more problems,” he said.

The 48-year-old rapper was quick to urge anyone experiencing drug addiction to seek help and find other ways of coping with their problems.

“I would advise anyone who’s on any kind of drugs of that nature just let it go. There’s other ways to cope with issues and challenges in your life besides drugs and alcohol, ” he told TMZ.

The “I Wanna Love You” hitmaker — who has always claimed to be drug-free — proudly told of how he deals with his problems and how he is unashamed to ask for help when he needs it.

“I face my problems head-on. Whatever challenges I have I’ll face it, because if you don’t face it it’s gonna haunt you. [email protected] not afraid to ask for help. If I need it, I’m gonna ask,” he said.

