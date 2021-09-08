Bill Cosby’s prison release disgusts victim Andrea Constand

Andrea Constand said she was repulsed that Bill Cosby was exonerated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court who freed the comedian from prison earlier this summer.

But Constand said it doesn’t change the fact that Cosby was finally exposed as a serial sexual predator whose career and legacy lie in ruins. She is sharing her story in the new book, The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women.

She said it was “disgusting” watching the toppled Hollywood titan celebrate his release during the press conference at his Philadelphia-area mansion.

“He’s a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail,” Constand told NBC News in advance of the “Today” show on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Constand said she found the whole spectacle “disgusting,” but added that it “didn’t surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, [he showed] absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me.”

“Bill Cosby walks free, but it doesn’t change the fact that my testimony was believed,” Constand said.

Continue reading on the next page.