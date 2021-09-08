Real estate investor and educator Jamel Gibbs shares how to make 7 figures

Jamel Gibbs is a real estate investor and educator who has been in the business for nearly two decades. Gibbs has been educating investors since 2006 as the owner of the Real Estate Investing Education Academy, which teaches clients how to build successful real estate investing businesses. Gibbs coaches people across the country in an effort to help them achieve true financial freedom. Gibbs will be a panelist at the Real Estate Investment and Economic Summit on Sept. 16, 2021, at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel.

Why is the summit important for the community?

This event will teach people uncommon ways to create real wealth in order to take care of their families and the community within itself even if they don’t have a lot to begin with. This is the stuff they don’t teach you in school. More information with action leads to more wealth. More wealth leads to a higher quality of life in general, which will ultimately have a huge impact on the community.

What are three reasons real estate developers, college students and entrepreneurs should attend the summit?

1. Everyone will learn how to create something we are all passionate about having access to … time and freedom!

2. No matter what your income status is, your credit score, or how much money you have in the bank, you’ll see how you can create wealth in real estate.

3. One of the most important things anyone can do is learn from those that are actually doing it. This event provides that road map.