Big Daddy Kane, J. Cole connect for documentary on emceeing (video)

Big Daddy Kane recently caught up with J. Cole to chop it up about the art of MCing and after the interview told the North Carolina rapper that he was his current favorite MC and that the Dreamville Records boss was keeping the essence of hip-hop alive.

“A lot of people are coming to people like us now and giving us our flowers while we still here. But listen, damn that. I wanna give this young brother right here his flowers. On the real. I want this brother right here to know that he is my favorite MC out right now. This is the brother right here that makes me feel like hip-hop is still alive and here to say, when I listen to this here brother spit and I listen to his music,” Kane told Cole in an Instagram video.

J. Cole was appreciative of the praise from the hip-hop legend adding, “Love, bro. Thank you man. Legendary s—-t.”

The “Smooth Operator” lyricist is currently producing and filming an upcoming documentary that will air on Netflix called Paragraphs I Manifest. J. Cole was the latest MC interviewed for the project. The documentary will find Big Daddy Kane conversing with some of his fellow peers who are known for their superior wordplay. Jay-Z, Eminem, KRS-One, Common and Doug E. Fresh, are a few other MCs the Brooklyn rhyme slayer connected with for the film as well.

“Amazing interview today with @realcoleworld. My favorite MC of this era. My son loves this Brother as well. We almost done! One more to go! #paragraphsimanifest #stuyvision @flavoru,” Kane also posted on Instagram.

The Prince of Darkness also spoke with Allhiphop about the new project and explained that there are a lot of great stories wrapped up in the conversations.

Continue reading on the following page and check out the video of the two MCs connecting.