BMW Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot is on sale for outrageous price

If you’re into the macabre, and have some deep pockets, then you can scoop up the luxury whip that rap legend Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was fatally shot 25 years ago this month.

The 1996 BMW 750IL that 2Pac was riding in and that Marion “Suge” Knight was driving in Las Vegas on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, can be had for the asking price of nearly $2 million.

TMZ reports that the bullet holes that littered the right side of the black luxury sedan have been removed and that the car has been completely restored to its original condition.

The Me Against the World rapper and the co-owner of the now-defunct Death Row Records were riding down the famous Las Vegas Strip after a Mike Tyson fight. Just hours earlier, 2Pac and Knight were seen on surveillance cameras pummeling and kicking a man on the floor of a Vegas casino. Not too long afterward, the two were in that BMW and stopped at a traffic light when another car pulled up on the right side.

Without warning, the unknown assailant opened fire, striking Tupac several times and grazing Suge Knight. Later that night, Tupac succumbed to his injuries.

No one has ever been brought to justice for the crime.

By the way, the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom is willing to let the car go for $1.7 million.