Drake defeats Kanye on album streaming numbers

Rap superstar Drake has resoundingly defeated music mogul Kanye West in the digital streaming numbers in the first week of the release of their albums, according to Rolling Stone.

Drake, 34, can claim supremacy as his Certified Lover Boy is currently ranked No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, according to Alpha Data, the analytics provider that compiles the magazine’s charts.

Drizzy’s album CLB received 430 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S. in only three days. Comparatively, Kanye’s Donda raked in approximately 423 million listens in eight days of streaming.

There is some speculation that Yeezy, 44, tried to delay the release of Donda in order to avoid direct head-to-head competition with the prolific Canadian superstar.

Interestingly enough, CLB is not Drake’s most successful album to take off out of the gate. His 2018 juggernaut Scorpion elicited more than 725 million streams in its first week of release.

The two towering pillars of hip-hop are not only scrapping on the charts, they have been trading barbs on wax for the past several years.

Drake has thrown the latest lyrical punch at Ye with the single “7am on Bridle Path.”

I could give a f— about who designing your sneakers and tees/

Have somebody put you on a Gildan, you play with my seed/

Trust me, there’s some s— you really gotta come see to believe/

That’s why your people not believers, they all leavin’ ya/

That’s why you buyin’ into the hype that the press feedin’ ya/

You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media/

Isn’t that an ironic revelation?/

Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/

Instead of just a post out of desperation.”



Fans know that it’s only a matter of time before Yeezy responds.