Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ premieres on HBO Max

Issa Rae’s new unscripted series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” premiered on HBO Max and it’s everything we needed and more.

Reminiscent of a modern-day version of the early 2000s BET favorite “Baldwin Hills,” “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” follows the lives of young and ambitious Black women and men as they navigate love, careers, mental health, family, finances, and relationships with one another in the City of aAngels. The cast is from Ladera Heights, Inglewood, and Watts, and consists of some new friends and others who grew up together since childhood.

The show serves as a relatable watch for other young Black people and shines a light on the growing pains and highs and lows of entrepreneurship and success. In typical Rae fashion, it also has a bomb soundtrack.

Rae says she took a cue from some of the other successful reality shows that graced our TV screens. “I’m a fan of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ I love ‘The Hills,’ I grew up on ‘The Hills,’ ” Rae told The Hollywood Reporter at a premiere party for the show. “… The Hills, of course, was a coming-of-age story with incredible production value and incredible music. This felt like an opportunity to do the same.”

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” is streaming now on HBO Max.