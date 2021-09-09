Lil Duval and Boosie drop new 2-step jam ‘Sexy’ (video)

Lil Duval has another hit on his hands and teamed up with Boosie for his new ladies’ anthem that is sure to keep the dance floor packed. The two-step jam is called “Sexy” and borrows heavily from Surface’s 1986 classic R&B jam “Happy.” Though the song is a certified banger, the moonlighting singer couldn’t help but remind people of his day job as he announced the song’s release on Instagram.

“Kanye took me and Boosie off donda so we dropping it anyway Friday for the aunties @hesbackagain2021 #sexy #fortheaunties,” Lil Duval posted.

Boosie also released a video thanking Lil Duval for not being afraid to feature him on a mainstream radio-friendly single.

“I want to give a shot out to Lil Duval bro for f——-g with me and putting me on records. Cause a lot of artists that I done did features with, big artists that I done did features with… They ain’t dropping the records because I guess what I was speaking on. So I just want to let Duval know you a real n—– dog. You a stand a up n—-a dog, Real s—-t. I play a lot but I aint playing right now. We appreciate you n—-a for real,” he explained in the clip.

Turning it up a notch for the video, the two also don tuxedos as they share their grown and sexy side. Besides having a new hit under his belt, the Baton Rouge rapper is gearing to release his independent movie My Struggle through his Badazz Movie Company. The film will detail his grind and rise in the rap game and was shot in his native city. Boosie produced the biopic alongside Joe Yung Spike.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper’s son will also play the younger version of the 38-year-old lyricist in the film, which will feature YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo and the late Mo3 as well. The film is scheduled to premiere on September 24 and Boosie recently told The Breakfast Club, “this will be the best biopic you will ever see.”

Check out the trailer to My Struggle below as well as Lil Duval and Boosie bringing the ladies out for a night of stepping in their new visual “Sexy.”