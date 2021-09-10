 Skip to content

Detroit artist Domonick Lemonious uses sign language to create art

September 10, 2021  

Brittany

Brittany

Photo courtesy of Dominick Lemonious

Dominick Lemonious is a Detroit-based artist specializing in the expression of hands. Lemonious enjoys creating art around expressing positive affirmations through sign language and color for collectors to visualize daily. He practices with mediums of charcoal pencil, acrylic paint and oil paint on canvas.


Lemonious’ art will be featured in the Art Extravaganza in Southfield, Michigan, from Sept. 18-26, 2021. The Art Extravaganza has become a much-anticipated annual event that attracts emerging and established metropolitan Detroit artists. The event includes a virtual and live auction and a complimentary educational workshop targeting new and inexperienced collectors who want to understand how art can enhance their net worth.

We gathered a few responses from Lemonious to get an understanding of his inspiration.


What are three of the best things about being a creative?

The three best things about being an artist are creative freedom of expression, learning about the history of art, and being a part of the creative movement currently happening in the city of Detroit today.

