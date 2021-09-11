LA radio personality Big Boy receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Iconic L.A. radio personality Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. Big Boy received the honor on Sept. 8, the same day he celebrated his 52nd birthday. Big Boy, who started out as a security guard for the hip-hop group The Pharcyde before making his trek into radio, is currently heard daily on Real 92.3 after a stint at POWER 106. The beloved DJ’s radio show, “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” is one of the highest-rated radio shows in L.A. Dr. Dre was also on hand for the presentation and spoke at the ceremony for his friend’s latest honor.

“I admire Big as a pioneer of radio but also a friend, and only Big Boy knows how to control the airwaves for the hip-hop community here in Los Angeles and the world … Big Boy is hip-hop. Big Boy is hip-hop culture, representing the West Coast and worldwide. Big, I love you. I love you for breaking barriers in radio, entertainment, and as a Black man, I love your support and everything you’ve done for me and my career. Nobody deserves this honor better than you. Thank you for making me and the entire city of Los Angeles laugh, what’s more important than that?” The Chronic creator stated.

Big Boy’s nearly 30-year career in radio has also landed him in the National Radio Hall of Fame. He was selected as Personality of the Year four times by the Radio Music Awards and three times by Radio and Records magazine. He is also a three-time recipient of the Marconi Award from the National Association of Broadcasters as the major market Personality of the Year.

