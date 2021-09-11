Motown devotee Rita Dickerson uses various mediums to make pro-Black art

Rita Dickerson is a native Detroit figurative artist who identifies passionately with being an African-American. Her work, in a variety of mediums – acrylic and encaustic paint, clay sculpture, pastels, textiles and printmaking – speaks to current and historical aspects of the culture. Dickerson holds two degrees from Wayne State University: one in art education, and another in fine arts with concentrations in painting and printmaking. The artist has also studied at the College for Creative Studies, the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, the Grosse Pointe Art Center and the Visual Arts Association of Livonia. She has studied clay sculpture under several local sculptors. Dickerson is an award-winning printmaker who has exhibited nationally. and has works in private and corporate collections.

What are three of the best things about being a creative?

I love the independence of doing what I want to do and how I want to do it.

Also, I love the feeling I get from bringing something into being. From making a blank canvas or a

wad of clay into a work of art. The feeling is very spiritual.

I love the praise I receive from people when they enjoy my work.

How do you want to impact the culture with your creativity and design?