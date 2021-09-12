Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, inks endorsement deal with Beats by Dre

Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders, is the latest college athlete to capitalize on the new NCAA NIL (name, image, likeness) rule that went into effect on July 1. Sanders, who plays starting quarterback for the HBCU, has become the newest and youngest brand ambassador for Apple’s Beats by Dre.

The freshman Sanders is taking advantage of the new rule that allows college athletes to profit from their images and reputations after decades of being denied the opportunity to make money while schools and organizations made billions. Beats noted that it planned to use Sanders’ endorsement to feature HBCU culture as well.

“I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle. I’m excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that’s exactly what I want to do with my career. It’s an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn’t have imagined a better partnership,” Shedeur Sanders told CBS Sports.

Continue reading on the next page.